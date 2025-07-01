Marner bolts for Vegas as NHL free agency opens

See more sharing options

A star winger on the move. A star goaltender and sniper staying put.

NHL general managers were hard at work before the league’s free agency mad dash began Tuesday.

Mitch Marner inked an eight-year, US$96-million contract with the Maple Leafs before getting shipped to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal that ends his time in Toronto.

The 28-year-old, who grew up just north of the city, spent nine seasons with the Original Six franchise that included memorable moments — and plenty of heartache.

Marner, fairly or not, bore the brunt of fan anger for the Leafs’ playoff failings that saw them win just two of 11 series after selecting him No. 4 overall at the 2015 draft as part of a so-called “Core 4” of talented forwards that came to include Auston Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander.

The Thornhill, Ont., product registered four 90-point seasons, including a career-high 102 in 2024-25, but was unable to raise his level in the playoffs.

The Leafs also confirmed they have signed winger Matthew Knies on a six-year, $46.5-million term — a deal that was widely reported over the weekend.

The Vancouver Canucks, meanwhile, re-signed netminder Thatcher Demko to a three-year, $25.5-million contract extension before a surprise turn of events, as scoring winger Brock Boeser stayed put on a seven-year, $50.75-million deal after it looked like he would be heading out of town as an unrestricted free agent.

The club is also keeping winger Conor Garland on a six-year pact worth $36 million.

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Logan Stankoven to an eight-year, $48-million contract extension that kicks in for the 2026-27 season.

The Edmonton Oilers traded winger Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

The Montreal Canadiens got in on the action, dealing defenceman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for forward Zack Bolduc.

The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Joel Hanley to a two-year extension worth $1.75 million per season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.