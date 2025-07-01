SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays recall Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo

Posted July 1, 2025 11:39 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Leo Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo and set to be active for the team’s Canada Day game against the New York Yankees.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned outfielder Jonatan Clase to Buffalo.

Jiménez had yet to suit up for Toronto this season.

The 24-year-old batted .229 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in in 63 games for the Jays in 2024.

He batted .271 with one RBI in 15 games for Buffalo this season.

Clase has batted .210 with two homers and nine RBIs in 34 games in the majors for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

