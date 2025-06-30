Former NHL player Brent Seabrook joins Calgary Flames’ player development staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have hired three-time Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medallist Brent Seabrook to the team’s player development staff.

The defenceman from Tsawwassen, B.C., spent 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before retiring in 2021.

View image in full screen Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo. AP Photo/David Banks, File

Seabrook will work with both the Flames and the AHL’s Wranglers, the Flames said Monday in a statement.

“Our young players will benefit from his years of experience in the NHL and his championship pedigree,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said.

Seabrook won Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015 as well as an Olympic gold medal in 2010.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with the group of young, talented players in the Flames organization,” Seabrook said in the statement. “The future of the organization is very bright and I am thankful to the Calgary Flames for allowing me to be a part it.”

Seabrook was an interim assistant coach of the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2021 while head coach Michael Dyck served on the coaching staff of the Canadian junior men’s team.

Seabrook, who played 1,114 games with the Blackhawks, then transitioned into a player development coach with the major junior club.

Seabrook was added to Hockey Canada’s men’s under-20 management group in 2023. Canada was ousted in the quarterfinals of the 2024 and 2025 world junior men’s championships.

Seabrook claimed a gold medal with Canada’s junior team in 2005 and a silver medal in 2004. He was inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Seabrook joins Ray Edwards, Martin Gelinas, Danielle Fujita, Rebecca Johnston, Darren Rommerdahl, Michael Stone and Zach McClean on the Flames’ player development staff.

Also, the Flames announced Monday the club has extended qualifying offers to centres Connor Zary, Morgan Frost, Rory Kerins, Sam Morton and defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Jeremie Poirier.