Thousands of chickens likely killed in Langley barn fire

Multiple chicken barns were destroyed in a massive fire in the Township of Langley early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at the property at 554 256th Street around 5 a.m.

Fire crews with the Township of Langley said the fire spread quickly to three barns on the property, engulfing more than 80,000 square feet of space.

Crews said two barns were completely burned but firefighters were able to stop a third barn from being destroyed. Thirty firefighters were on the scene to fight the blaze. An excavator was brought in to extinguish hot spots.

Thousands of chickens were likely killed in the fire. Fire crews said the location was a supplier of chicken across the province.

Royal Columbian Poultry is listed at that address. According to Canadian Poultry Magazine, the farm is owned and operated by the Cross family and has been in the hatching egg business for 30 years.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

More to come.