Police issue warning after coyote bites 12-year-old boy north of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are reminding residents in Nobelton to use caution when out and about after a 12-year-old boy was bit by a coyote Sunday.

Police said at around 12:14 p.m. June 29, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and King Road for reports of an animal complaint.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old with minor leg injuries. He was reportedly bit by a coyote, which have been frequently sighted in the area, officers said.

“Use caution in the area,” police said in a post on X.

The City of Vaughan said on its website residents have a big role to play to help minimize negative interactions with coyotes. It advises residents to never feed or approach a coyote or any wild animal, and if you encounter a coyote, keep your distance and keep pets on a leash.