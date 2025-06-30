Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Police issue warning after coyote bites 12-year-old boy north of Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 10:52 am
Toronto’s deputy mayor presents downtown plan to attack coyote incidents
RELATED: Toronto’s deputy mayor presents downtown plan to attack coyote incidents – Feb 26, 2025
York Regional Police are reminding residents in Nobelton to use caution when out and about after a 12-year-old boy was bit by a coyote Sunday.

Police said at around 12:14 p.m. June 29, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and King Road for reports of an animal complaint.

When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old with minor leg injuries. He was reportedly bit by a coyote, which have been frequently sighted in the area, officers said.

“Use caution in the area,” police said in a post on X.

The City of Vaughan said on its website residents have a big role to play to help minimize negative interactions with coyotes. It advises residents to never feed or approach a coyote or any wild animal, and if you encounter a coyote, keep your distance and keep pets on a leash.

