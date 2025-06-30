Police issue warning after coyote bites 12-year-old boy north of Toronto

York Regional Police are reminding residents in Nobelton to use caution when out and about after a 12-year-old boy was bit by a coyote Sunday.
Police said at around 12:14 p.m. June 29, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and King Road for reports of an animal complaint.
When police arrived, they found a 12-year-old with minor leg injuries. He was reportedly bit by a coyote, which have been frequently sighted in the area, officers said.
“Use caution in the area,” police said in a post on X.
The City of Vaughan said on its website residents have a big role to play to help minimize negative interactions with coyotes. It advises residents to never feed or approach a coyote or any wild animal, and if you encounter a coyote, keep your distance and keep pets on a leash.
