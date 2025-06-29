Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico’s southeast and southwest coasts

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 29, 2025 5:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NOAA is ‘fully staffed,’ ready for hurricane season: Lutnick'
NOAA is ‘fully staffed,’ ready for hurricane season: Lutnick
RELATED: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick fought back against accusations that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is struggling to fill forecasting jobs, telling senators at the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee that NOAA is “fully staffed” and that it is prepared for U.S. hurricane season – Jun 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days.

The storm’s center was located about 55 kilometres east-northeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It had maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and was moving northwest at 15 kph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeast coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday night. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Forecasters said that the storm could dump eight to 15 centimetres of rain with an isolated maximum total of 25 centimetres across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie formed off Mexico’s southwest coast. It was located about 380 kilometres south of Acapulco and was moving west-northwest at 13 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph.

Trending Now

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Mexico’s southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm could dump eight to 15 centimetres of rain with an isolated maximum total of 25 centimetres across parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

© 2025 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices