3 charged with manslaughter in Fort St. John homicide

Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in Fort St. John, B.C., earlier this week.
RCMP were called to reports of an assault on the 9900 block of 99 Avenue in the northeastern B.C. community on Tuesday evening.
They arrived to find the victim unresponsive, and police say he died at the scene.
Mounties say the three suspects were arrested on Friday and are each facing one count of manslaughter.
The trio remain in police custody and are due back in court on Monday.
