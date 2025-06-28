Menu

Crime

Man charged with vandalism of National Holocaust Monument

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2025 11:59 am
1 min read
National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa defaced with red paint
The National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa, Ontario appears to have been defaced as of Monday morning, with what appears to be red paint and the words “feed me” painted across the front – Jun 9, 2025
A 46-year-old man has been charged after Canada’s National Holocaust Monument was vandalized earlier this month.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Friday that the man was charged with mischief to a war memorial, mischief exceeding $5,000 and harassment by threatening conduct.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

On June 9, the words “FEED ME” were found scrawled in red paint across the face of the monument, with red paint also splashed on other portions of the structure.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “appalled” by the vandalism and that the monument is a space for mourning and remembrance.

The Ottawa Police Service says the investigation by its hate and bias crime unit continues.

Richard Marceau, vice-president of external affairs and general counsel at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said the monument is an important national symbol, especially at this time of “heightened antisemitism.”

“It was especially vile to see it vandalized and defaced,” Marceau said, adding that he’s grateful police reacted quickly. “That is why it’s so important and it’s critical for authorities and law enforcement to stamp down on this hatred and incitement, hard and fast.”

— With files from David Baxter

© 2025 The Canadian Press

