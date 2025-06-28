Man charged with vandalism of National Holocaust Monument

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man has been charged after Canada’s National Holocaust Monument was vandalized earlier this month.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a news release Friday that the man was charged with mischief to a war memorial, mischief exceeding $5,000 and harassment by threatening conduct.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

On June 9, the words “FEED ME” were found scrawled in red paint across the face of the monument, with red paint also splashed on other portions of the structure.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “appalled” by the vandalism and that the monument is a space for mourning and remembrance.

The Ottawa Police Service says the investigation by its hate and bias crime unit continues.

Richard Marceau, vice-president of external affairs and general counsel at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said the monument is an important national symbol, especially at this time of “heightened antisemitism.”

“It was especially vile to see it vandalized and defaced,” Marceau said, adding that he’s grateful police reacted quickly. “That is why it’s so important and it’s critical for authorities and law enforcement to stamp down on this hatred and incitement, hard and fast.”

— With files from David Baxter