Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. couple says booking.com cancelled reservations without warning

By Amy Judd & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 8:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Short-term rental bookings abruptly cancelled on popular travel site'
Short-term rental bookings abruptly cancelled on popular travel site
A Campbell River couple who host a short-term rental say Booking.com cancelled thousands of dollars worth of bookings without warning. As Sarah MacDonald reports, they're now trying to reassure guests and recover the losses, but say they aren't getting any answers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Campbell River, B.C., couple who host a short-term rental say a popular travel site cancelled thousands of dollars worth of bookings without warning.

They are now trying to reassure guests and recover the losses but say Booking.com isn’t giving them any answers.

Erin and George Roach have a two-bedroom suite in their home that has become a popular short-term rental for their guests from all over the world.

“Booking.com suddenly came up with an issue, and cancelled all 13 of our bookings through September,” Erin said.

Last week, the online booking platform suddenly cancelled all of the peak season bookings at the Roach’s rental, wiping their calendar, with no warning or clear explanation.

The Roachs said the calendar was cleared, blaming the owner over-booking and cancellations, system glitches and local permitting issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know how many people in B.C. have been affected by this,” George said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It could be hundreds, it could be thousands, we don’t know.”

Click to play video: 'Thousands of B.C. Airbnb reservations at risk of cancellation'
Thousands of B.C. Airbnb reservations at risk of cancellation
Trending Now

The couple’s suite is properly registered under the province’s new short-term rental requirements with bookings on other platforms still working.

Some of their guests have since re-booked through Airbnb and VRBO with the Roaches, determined to accommodate all of them and offering a discount.

“I feel bad for them,” Erin said. “I don’t want to lose them as clients. We’re just going to have to take a loss on this one.”

Michelle Davies, the Roach’s neighbour who also has a short-term rental, said she has also been impacted by the booking glitch, losing seven bookings.

Story continues below advertisement

“The e-mails said that we were overbooked, which is why they cancelled,” she said.

“Which we were absolutely not. It’s happening all over the place in B.C.”

Booking.com did not give an explanation by the deadline to Global News.

However, the company committed to resolving the issue in a matter of days.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices