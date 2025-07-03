Send this page to someone via email

The Public Health Agency of Canada publicly identifies Oxaro as VISP’s “independent 3rd party administrator” to highlight the arm’s-length relationship between government and contractor.

This was the reason PHAC outsourced the administration of VISP in the first place: to avoid a potential conflict of interest between its role as promoter and approver of COVID-19 vaccines and the role as administrator of another program that offers financial support to those damaged by the shots.

Despite the assertion that VISP is independent, a PHAC communications strategy for the Vaccine Injury Support Program reveals that PHAC and Oxaro (formerly RCGT Consulting) regularly consult each other before responding to any question about the program, or to questions about VISP claimant cases that are asked by journalists or members of Parliament.

View image in full screen An excerpt of a PHAC email obtained under the Access to Information Act. Global News

A second document shows that PHAC and Oxaro agreed to co-develop what their VISP funding agreement described as “a joint litigation-management plan.”

The plan requires them to work together “for the purpose of mitigating risk of litigation” that could be launched against the agency or company, the document says.

A copy of the PHAC funding agreement was obtained under the Access to Information Act.

View image in full screen Two pages from the 2021 government funding agreement between Public Health Agency of Canada and Oxaro (then called Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consulting) shows they agreed to develop a litigation management plan. Global News

Global News suggested to Oxaro that such arrangements suggest the consulting company is not an entirely independent administrator.

Oxaro’s written response? “This question should be addressed to PHAC.”

When Global News asked PHAC, the agency’s repeated response was: “VISP is being administered and delivered independently by Oxaro.”