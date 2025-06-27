Diddy’s lawyer mocks sex trafficking case, says charges ‘badly exaggerated’

Send this page to someone via email

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer portrayed the hip-hop mogul on Friday as the victim of an overzealous prosecution that twisted his recreational drug use and swinger lifestyle into a racketeering conspiracy charge that could put him behind bars for life.

In a closing argument, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo mocked the government’s case and belittled the agents who seized hundreds of bottles of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil at his properties as he began a presentation expected to last several hours.

“Way to go, fellas,” Agnifilo said of the agents.

The lawyer said prosecutors had “badly exaggerated” evidence of the swinger lifestyle and threesomes to combine it with recreational drug use and call it a racketeering conspiracy.

“He did not do the things he’s charged with. He didn’t do racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking,” the lawyer said.

Agnifilo also called Combs’ prosecution a “fake trial” and ridiculed the notion that he engaged in racketeering.

“Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?” Agnifilo asked. “Did any witness get on that witness stand and say yes, I was part of a racketeering enterprise — I engaged in racketeering?”

No, Agnifilo argued, telling jurors that those accusations were a figment of the prosecution’s imagination.

Combs’ family, including six of his children and his mother, were in the audience for the closing. As it was happening, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West released a song with Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs, titled DIDDY FREE. West, who now goes by the name Ye, showed up to court two weeks ago to support Combs.

All his life Combs has taken care of people, Agnifilo said, including the ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym Jane, whose rent he is paying.

“I don’t know what Jane is doing today,” Agnifilo said. “But she’s doing it in a house he’s paying for.”

Referring to lawsuits filed by Combs’ accusers, he said: “This isn’t about crime. It’s about money. This is about money.”

Agnifilo noted that Combs’ former longtime girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura, sued him in November 2023. Combs settled with her the next day for $20 million, but the allegations in the lawsuit prompted federal law enforcement to open the criminal investigation that led to his arrest.

“If you had to pick a winner in this whole thing, it’s hard not to pick Cassie,” Agnifilo said.

Ventura and Jane both testified during the trial that they were coerced repeatedly by Combs to perform in drug-fuelled days-long sex marathons with male sex workers while Combs watched, directed, masturbated and sometimes filmed the encounters.

Prosecutors, he argued, have invaded Combs’ bedroom and his most intimate personal affairs.

“Where’s the crime scene? It’s your sex life,” Agnifilo said.

He also mocked the prosecution’s assertion that Combs and his underlings had engaged in hundreds of racketeering acts and their suggestion that many of his so-called freak-offs and “hotel nights” were crimes.

If that’s so, he said, “we need a bigger roll of crime scene tape,” a reference to a famous line from the movie Jaws.

Agnifilo reiterated that the defence “owns” the fact that Combs was violent, but he argued that behaviour does not justify the grave charges he faces.

He said Combs and Ventura had a “loving, beautiful relationship,” albeit a “complicated” one.

“If racketeering conspiracy had an opposite, it would be their relationship … they were deeply in love with each other,” Agnifilo said.

Echoing the prosecution’s closing argument on Thursday, the defence lawyer showed jurors part of the now-infamous security camera footage of Combs attacking Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Agnifilo acknowledged that the video clearly shows domestic violence, but he disputed the prosecution’s theory that the assault was evidence of sex trafficking by force. Pausing the tape several times, he insisted, Combs may have been angry not that Ventura was trying to flee a “freak-off,” but that she was taking his cellphone.

If convicted, Combs could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

He did not testify during the trial, which is in its seventh week.

After Agnifilo completes his closing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey was expected to deliver a rebuttal summation before the judge reads the law to the jury, which is not likely to begin deliberations until Monday.