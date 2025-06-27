SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Tavares to four-year deal

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward John Tavares to a four-year contract extension worth an average of US$4.38 million per season, the club announced Friday.

Tavares recently completed a seven-year, $77 million deal that he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old centre from Mississauga, Ont., had 38 goals and 36 assists in 75 games in 2024-25. His goal total was the most he had scored in a season since 2018-19, when he had a career-high 47 for the Leafs.

On Instagram, he called Toronto “an incredible place to play” and said it’s “an honour to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white.”

“Coming to Toronto seven years ago has been better than I ever anticipated,” Tavares wrote.  “The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs fans is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates every day.”

Tavares was the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He has 494 goals and 620 assists in 1,184 games.

He has also added 28 goals and 25 assists in 75 playoff appearances.

Tavares won gold with Canada at the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Meanwhile, fellow Leafs forward Mitch Marner is expected to test free agency on July 1. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday that unless there’s a significant change in contract talks, Marner will hit the open market.

The 27-year-old winger from Markham, Ont., is coming off a career-best 102-point season and has 741 points in 657 games since drafted fourth overall in 2015.

The Leafs can still re-sign Marner after free agency opens, but would lose the right to offer him an eight-year contract.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

