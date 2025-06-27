Maple Leafs sign Tavares to four-year deal

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward John Tavares to a four-year contract extension worth an average of $4.38 million per season, the club announced Friday.

Tavares had just completed a seven-year, US$77 million deal that he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old centre from Mississauga, Ont., had 38 goals and 36 assists in 75 games in 2024-25. His goal total was the most he had scored in a season since 2018-19, when he had a career-high 47 for the Leafs.

Tavares was the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. He has 494 goals and 620 assists in 1,184 career games.

He has also added 28 goals and 25 assists in 75 playoff appearances.

Tavares won gold with Canada at the 2014 Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.