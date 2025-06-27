Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and son Justin accused of orchestrating gang rape in new lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details and video footage. Please read at your own discretion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Justin Combs, has been accused of luring a woman from Louisiana to Los Angeles, where she was allegedly gang raped by his father and two other “masked men,” according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 23, claims Justin, 31, used his father’s celebrity status to lure the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” to Los Angeles with the promise of a job in TV in 2017.

The woman claims she was instead “held prisoner for a weekend” in a Beverly Hills home, given drugs and alcohol and raped.

According to the lawsuit, viewed by NBC News, the woman allegedly connected with Justin in 2017 on Snapchat and sent “risqué photos at Justin’s request.”

That same day, the woman claims, Justin invited her to California for a weekend to discuss her future career in the entertainment industry. Justin allegedly told her “he would get her a position with Remote TV in Atlanta through his and his father’s connections.” She was living in New Orleans at the time.

When she arrived in Los Angeles on April 14, 2017, she said she was picked up by a driver and taken to a home Justin called “The Glass House,” where she allegedly stayed the first night with Justin.

According to court documents, the woman claimed she and Justin “relaxed” and “talked,” and when she asked if they were going to leave the Beverly Hills home, he told her “no.”

The woman claimed that Justin offered her alcohol, pills or “poppers,” which, according to Health Canada, is a slang term for products that contain alkyl nitrites, and marijuana that she alleged was laced.

After taking the drugs, the woman claimed that three men arrived at the home wearing “masquerade masks,” and said that one of the men was allegedly Combs, Justin’s famous father.

She said she knew it was the rapper by his “mannerisms” and noted that Justin referred to him as “Pops.”

The woman claimed she was escorted to a bedroom and told, “You better let this happen. Or else.”

“The brutal gang-rape of Plaintiff continued from Saturday evening through at least midday Sunday, with the three men continuing to take their turns abusing Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said.

The woman said she was taken to the airport on the Monday following the alleged assault.

Combs’ lawyers have denied the allegations in a statement, saying, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” his legal team added.

The suit filed against Combs, his son Justin, Combs Enterprises LLC and Bad Boy Entertainment claims sexual assault and battery, gender violence and negligent supervision. The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and the payment of damages, including for “future and past lost earnings.”

The new lawsuit comes as Combs’ more than six-week-long sex trafficking and racketeering trial is coming to a close.

Since Combs’ arrest at a Manhattan hotel last September, the rapper and his lawyers have insisted he is innocent, though they conceded at trial that domestic violence occurred.

Prosecutors have called 34 witnesses to try to prove sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in his September arrest, including two of his ex-girlfriends, who testified they felt coerced into marathon sex events with male sex workers that were called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

Since the trial began in early May, government witnesses have included former employees of Combs’ companies, but the bulk of its proof has come from the testimony of former girlfriends: Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a model and internet personality known to jurors only by the pseudonym “Jane.”

Ventura, 38, testified for four days during the trial’s first week, saying she felt pressured to engage in hundreds of “freak-offs” because the encounters would enable her to be intimate with her boyfriend after she performed sexual acts with male sex workers while he watched them slather one another with baby oil and sometimes filmed the encounters.

Defence lawyers say they were consensual sexual encounters consistent with the swingers lifestyle.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained incarcerated without bail in a federal lockup in Brooklyn after multiple judges concluded last fall that he was a danger to the community.

— With files from The Associated Press