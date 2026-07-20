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Peterborough music community divided over AI use for concert posters

By Greg Davis & Marc Woodhouse Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 1:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough music scene divided on use of AI for concert posters'
Peterborough music scene divided on use of AI for concert posters
A debate over AI-generated concert posters has struck a chord in Peterborough's music scene, sparking a creative clash. With thousands of reactions online, one local designer is now offering area musicians an affordable, human-made alternative. Marc Woodhouse has the story.
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A lively debate over the use of artificial intelligence in concert posters has struck a chord in the music community in Peterborough, Ont., with musicians divided over whether AI-generated artwork belongs in a scene built on creativity and personal expression.

The discussion gained traction on the Facebook group, Peterborough’s Music Scene, where local artists weighed the pros and cons of using generative AI to create promotional posters.

While some argue AI offers a fast and affordable option for independent musicians working on tight budgets, others say the artwork is an extension of an artist’s identity and shouldn’t be outsourced to a machine.

Ell Parker, frontperson for Peterborough glam-rock band My Fair Lady, is among those opposed to AI-generated posters. Parker, who also designs the band’s promotional artwork, says a poster is often a fan’s first impression of a show.

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“Posters are everything,” Parker said. “It’s a chance to express what you want your music to be about before anyone even sets foot in the venue. You walk by and you see a Xerox little poster on a telephone pole and you know what it’s about.”

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Parker believes AI-generated artwork is often easy to recognize and sends the wrong message.

“If you’re not willing to put in the effort to support another artist to create your poster or learn those skills yourself, why should we support your work?” Parker said. “It just shows you’re willing to take that shortcut.”

The discussion inspired Peterborough recording engineer and musician Ollie Mae to write a song titled If Your Poster’s AI, a satirical jab at the growing trend while expressing deeper concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in the arts.

“I’m glad it’s sparking conversation. I’m glad that it resonates with many,” the 17-year-old Mae said. “Over the past few months, I’ve seen this terrifying influx of AI-generated advertisements for events that are supposed to be about human connection, talent, music and art. And you’re having a robot make your poster for you. It’s baffling to me.”

Rather than continuing to debate online, Parker decided to offer an alternative. He has announced low-cost poster design services for local musicians, charging $20 for an Instagram flyer and $40 for an 11-by-17-inch poster.

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Parker admits the prices are well below a living wage, but hopes they will encourage musicians to work with local artists rather than relying on AI.

“I wanted to do it because then we can start injecting a little more soul,” Parker said. “Peterborough punches above its weight class in terms of musical talent and I want to see that successful for everyone.”

As of late last week, two musicians have taken Parker up on the offer.

While it’s only a small beginning, Parker hopes it’s the start of a broader movement of keeping human creativity at the heart of the city’s music scene.

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