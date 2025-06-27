Kelowna Polo Classic returns this weekend, close to 1,000 attendees expected

Send this page to someone via email

The ponies are primed, the greens trimmed and the mallots are ready for the largest polo tournament in the Pacific Northwest.

The annual event is cohosted by the Okanagan Polo Club and La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Okanagan Society, bringing hundreds of people together on Saturday, June 28.

“We have close to 100 players coming from all over Western Canada,” said Lynn Wales, Okanagan Polo Club member.

Wales says there will be anywhere between 300 and 400 horses on site.

“Most polo players have one polo horse per chucker, so a chucker is similar to (periods) in hockey for the safety of the horses,” said Wales.

This year, organizers expect close to 1,000 people to attend the event, all dressed to the nines.

“The folks who come out to this, they come fully dressed up, the hats are fancy… they make the event,” said Stephen Duke, La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Okanagan Society chapter president.

Over the years, the event has grown substantially and this year’s fete includes a paddock party, live music, and a game for young poloists.

The event serves as a fundraiser for both the Okanagan Polo Club and the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Okanagan Society.

“We raise money for young sommeliers and chefs here in the Okanagan Valley so that we can send them to competitions,” said Duke.

“For two years running now, we have produced the top young sommelier for Canada.”

As for the polo club, it helps keep their field green and their horses happy, throughout the year , so they are ready to compete in the annual competition.