Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna Polo Classic returns this weekend, close to 1,000 attendees expected

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Polo Classic returns this weekend'
Kelowna Polo Classic returns this weekend
WATCH: The ponies are primed, the greens are trimmed, and the mallots are ready. As Sydney Morton reports, hundreds will gather for the Kelowna Polo Classic on Saturday, and it's much more than just horsing around.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The ponies are primed, the greens trimmed and the mallots are ready for the largest polo tournament in the Pacific Northwest.

The annual event is cohosted by the Okanagan Polo Club and La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Okanagan Society, bringing hundreds of people together on Saturday, June 28.

“We have close to 100 players coming from all over Western Canada,” said Lynn Wales, Okanagan Polo Club member.

Wales says there will be anywhere between 300 and 400 horses on site.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Most polo players have one polo horse per chucker, so a chucker is similar to (periods) in hockey for the safety of the horses,” said Wales.

This year, organizers expect close to 1,000 people to attend the event, all dressed to the nines.

Story continues below advertisement

“The folks who come out to this, they come fully dressed up, the hats are fancy… they make the event,” said Stephen Duke,  La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Okanagan Society chapter president.

Over the years, the event has grown substantially and this year’s fete includes a paddock party, live music, and a game for young poloists.

The event serves as a fundraiser for both the Okanagan Polo Club and the La Chaine des Rotisseurs Okanagan Society.

“We raise money for young sommeliers and chefs here in the Okanagan Valley so that we can send them to competitions,” said Duke.

“For two years running now, we have produced the top young sommelier for Canada.”

As for the polo club, it helps keep their field green and their horses happy, throughout the year , so they are ready to compete in the annual competition.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices