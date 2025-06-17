Billionaire Sunjay Kapur dead at 53 after heart attack at polo match

Send this page to someone via email

Sunjay Kapur, a billionaire businessman, died on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in Windsor, England. He was 53.

The Telegraph, which was first to report the news, claimed that Kapur had died from anaphylactic shock after swallowing a bee during a polo match at the Guards Polo Club. According to the outlet, witnesses claim that they heard Kapur say, “I’ve swallowed something,” before he collapsed.

Sona Comstar, an automotive components manufacturer company where Kapur was the chairman, confirmed his cause of death in a statement, saying that he died due to a “sudden heart attack.”

“A visionary leader, Mr. Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose. His passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” the company added.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Kapur was a devoted father, a mentor to many, and a tireless advocate for India’s manufacturing and mobility sectors,” they added.

“His loss is deeply felt across the industry and within the Sona Parivar.”

"On behalf of Sona Comstar, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those influenced by his remarkable life."

Guards Polo Club said that Kapur died “after becoming unwell when playing in a match at Smith’s Lawn.”

“The Club sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Priya Sachdev, his children, the wider Kapur family and his Aureus teammates,” they added in an Instagram post.

Kapur was known to have taken part in polo matches across the U.K. and was invited to play with members of the royal family, including Prince William.

He attended school in India and later went on to earn a degree from the University of Buckingham.

The Doon School, a boarding school in India that Kapur attended as a child, posted a statement on social media following the announcement of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Sunjay Kapur on 12th June 2025. A distinguished Old Boy, Member of the Board of Governors, and Chair of the Sports and IT Committees at The Doon School,” the statement read. “Educated in India, the UK, and the US, he was a passionate entrepreneur and the first Indian Global Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.”

“A passionate fitness and sport enthusiast and a learner for life, he worked to make polo more accessible beyond its traditional roots. Mr Kapur’s enduring commitment to excellence, service, and community leaves a lasting legacy,” the school added.

In Memoriam: Mr Sunjay Kapur (147-HA, 1990) We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Sunjay Kapur on 12th June 2025. A distinguished Old Boy, Member of the Board of Governors, and Chair of the Sports and IT Committees at The Doon School. Mr Kapur was the Chairman of SONA… pic.twitter.com/8YeSrphLj7 — The Doon School (@The_Doon_School) June 13, 2025

Kapur was married to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016 and they have two children together, Samaira, 20 and Kiaan, 14. After the pair divorced, Kapur went on to marry model Priya Sachdev in 2017 and they one son together, Azarias, 7.

Hours before his death, Kapur had shared a statement about the Air India crash on X, writing, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”