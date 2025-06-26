Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans’ desire to leave Canada has never been higher

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the public desire in her province to quit Canada has never been higher.

Smith says a recent byelection that saw a separatist candidate garner almost 18 per cent of the vote shows Albertans are deeply frustrated and angry with Ottawa.

1:37 UCP emerges victorious in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills byelection

Smith says she takes that frustration seriously and hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney does as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says quelling separatist desire is in Carney’s hands and could be done if he scraps laws that she has said stifle energy production in Alberta.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith made the comments today at an unrelated news conference in Calgary alongside federal Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland says Parliament recently passed legislation to speed up projects of national interest and says Albertans should take that as a sign Canada is focused on economic development.