Canada

Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans’ desire to leave Canada has never been higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 7:04 pm
1 min read
United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., on Nov. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., on Nov. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the public desire in her province to quit Canada has never been higher.

Smith says a recent byelection that saw a separatist candidate garner almost 18 per cent of the vote shows Albertans are deeply frustrated and angry with Ottawa.

UCP emerges victorious in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills byelection

Smith says she takes that frustration seriously and hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney does as well.

The premier says quelling separatist desire is in Carney’s hands and could be done if he scraps laws that she has said stifle energy production in Alberta.

Smith made the comments today at an unrelated news conference in Calgary alongside federal Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland says Parliament recently passed legislation to speed up projects of national interest and says Albertans should take that as a sign Canada is focused on economic development.

Click to play video: 'Major policy win for Carney as major projects bill passes in Canada’s House'
Major policy win for Carney as major projects bill passes in Canada’s House
© 2025 The Canadian Press

