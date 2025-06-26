Menu

Canada

Ontario casino fined $350K after allowing DJ to hold afterparty on gambling floor

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 6:19 pm
1 min read
Blackjack at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, B.C. June 11, 2009. The Great Canadian Gaming Comany. View image in full screen
Blackjack at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, B.C. June 11, 2009. The Great Canadian Gaming Comany. John Lehmann/Globe and Mail
A major Toronto casino has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars after an unruly concert and afterparty to which first responders were called to deal with alleged assaults, public indecency and drug overdoses.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issued the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto with a $350,000 fine for “multiple” violations of the province’s gambling rules, which the agency enforces.

The incidents took place on Sept. 27, 2024, according to a news release from the AGCO during an electronic dance music concert.

“The event was marked by widespread intoxication, disorderly behaviour, and numerous criminal and medical incidents—both inside and outside the venue—including alleged assaults, drug overdoses, and acts of public indecency,” the AGCO said.

The AGCO said that while some police had been hired for the event, more had to be called in, along with other emergency services.

Around the same time, the AGCO said, casino management allowed the performer and 400 of those attending the concert to move to the casino floor for an afterparty.

“As a result, security personnel were unable to effectively control the casino floor, including witness reports that an attendee was seen climbing onto slot machines,” the AGO wrote

A spokesperson for the casino — which is located near Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto — accepted the fine.

“We respect the AGCO’s decision and fully acknowledge its role in setting and enforcing the standards that guide the gaming industry in Ontario,” they said in a statement.

“We take full responsibility for this incident. We have acted thoroughly to address it and have imposed multiple compliance safeguards to prevent a similar incident. Our entire organization remains firmly committed to the highest standards of compliance and accountability.”

