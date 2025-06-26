Menu

Politics

Senate passes major projects bill days after House of Commons approval

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
The Senate has passed C-5, the Liberal government’s controversial major projects bill.

The legislation gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects intended to boost the national economy by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

While the bill passed without amendments, a handful of senators attempted to persuade their colleagues to include language about respecting Indigenous rights.

The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to speed up development.

Several Indigenous leaders called on MPs and senators to slow the bill’s passage to give Indigenous communities more time to suggest amendments and review the legislation with their lawyers.

The legislation was introduced in the upper chamber on Wednesday after the bill was fast-tracked through the House of Commons.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

