Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

MPs to vote on Carney’s major projects bill before breaking for summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 7:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bill C-5: Why is Carney’s ‘nation-building’ legislation controversial?'
Bill C-5: Why is Carney’s ‘nation-building’ legislation controversial?
RELATED: Why is Carney's 'nation-building' legislation controversial?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects and internal trade bill will be voted on today before the House of Commons rises until September.

A closure motion the government passed to limit debate says the House won’t adjourn today until debate wraps up on Bill C-5 and it clears the chamber.

The Liberal government’s controversial legislation, which would let cabinet quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines, sailed through committee in the early hours of Thursday with support from the Conservatives.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Indigenous and environmental groups and some opposition MPs and senators have criticized the government for rushing a bill through Parliament that gives cabinet such sweeping powers.

Click to play video: 'More pushback for Bill C-5 from Indigenous groups'
More pushback for Bill C-5 from Indigenous groups
Trending Now

The legislation was amended Thursday to withdraw the power it gave cabinet to sidestep the Indian Act after weeks of criticism from First Nations leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

As Canada continues to grapple with U.S. tariffs, Carney on Thursday called C-5 called the “core” of Canada’s domestic economic response.

A Senate programming motion has the upper chamber wrapping up its examination of Bill C-5 by June 27.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Alessia Passafiume

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices