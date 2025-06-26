Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia ministers to meet with environmental racism panel: minister

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 3:37 pm
Twila Grosse, MLA for Preston, is sworn in as Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and Minister of the Public Service Commission, becoming the first female African Nova Scotian member of the Nova Scotia Executive Council, in Halifax on Thursday, Sept.14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Government of Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Twila Grosse, MLA for Preston, is sworn in as Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs and Minister of the Public Service Commission, becoming the first female African Nova Scotian member of the Nova Scotia Executive Council, in Halifax on Thursday, Sept.14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Government of Nova Scotia. GAC
The minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs says she has read a report about environmental racism in her province, but she won’t talk about what it says.

Twila Grosse told reporters following a cabinet meeting the report was the responsibility of the Office of Anti-Racism.

The government appointed an eight-member panel in June 2023 to study how racism affects a community’s natural environment and it delivered its findings to cabinet last year.

Grosse says a meeting will be scheduled soon with a group of ministers and the  panel to discuss the findings, although a date hasn’t been set.

Last month, the minister responsible for the Office of Anti-Racism, Becky Druhan, declined to give any details about the report and wouldn’t confirm whether she had read it.

Both the Opposition NDP and Liberals say the report should be released and say they are “troubled” that the government is determined to remain tight-lipped about the report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

