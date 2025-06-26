Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

6 victims of Lapu Lapu tragedy remain in hospital 2 months later

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 4:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital'
6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital
WATCH: Officials can't give specific details about the Lapu Lapu Day victim's injuries or their medical status but there is some good news.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It has been two months since the Lapu Lapu tragedy in Vancouver.

In an update, Vancouver police said six people who were injured in the April 26 incident remain in the hospital.

Officials said they cannot give specific details about the victims’ injuries or their medical status; however, they were able to confirm that a child has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family of an international student who suffered multiple broken bones in his legs said he is now able to stand up and will be undergoing physiotherapy to help him walk again.

Click to play video: '40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when an SUV sped through a crowd of people at the festival to celebrate Filipino culture.

Suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing nine counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices