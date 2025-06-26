6 victims of Lapu Lapu tragedy remain in hospital 2 months later

Send this page to someone via email

It has been two months since the Lapu Lapu tragedy in Vancouver.

In an update, Vancouver police said six people who were injured in the April 26 incident remain in the hospital.

Officials said they cannot give specific details about the victims’ injuries or their medical status; however, they were able to confirm that a child has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The family of an international student who suffered multiple broken bones in his legs said he is now able to stand up and will be undergoing physiotherapy to help him walk again.

Eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when an SUV sped through a crowd of people at the festival to celebrate Filipino culture.

Suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing nine counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody.