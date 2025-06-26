Menu

Politics

Senator Patrick Brazeau recovering from ‘dizzy spell’ that caused collapse

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Senator Patrick Brazeau collapses inside Senate chamber'
Senator Patrick Brazeau collapses inside Senate chamber
Sen. Patrick Brazeau is recovering according to his staff after collapsing on the Senate floor on Wednesday in the midst of debate on the federal government's major projects bill. Brazeau, 50, rose to speak shortly after 4 p.m. before falling over sideways onto the floor.
A Senate spokesman says Sen. Patrick Brazeau is recovering after a “dizzy spell” made him “briefly lose consciousness” Wednesday during debate in the Senate on the government’s major projects bill.

The 50-year-old Independent senator rose to speak before falling sideways to the floor just after 4 p.m. yesterday.

The Senate spokesman says Brazeau was taken to Ottawa’s Civic Hospital and returned home later that evening.

The spokesman says Brazeau is “recovering and in good spirits.”

Brazeau was alert when paramedics came to help him in the Senate chamber Tuesday afternoon, says the spokesman.

He added the senator is grateful to paramedics and hospital staff for their “excellent” care.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

