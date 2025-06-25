Menu

Politics

Senate on strict schedule to deal with Carney’s major projects bill

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 7:34 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial major projects bill could be in for a speedy trip through the Senate this week.

Bill C-5 will be introduced at first reading in the upper chamber Wednesday after it was fast-tracked through the House of Commons and underwent a rare pre-study by the Senate.

A programming motion adopted by the chamber fixes the bill to a strict schedule, with a final vote that must take place by the end of Friday.

The politically charged legislation has upset Indigenous and environmental groups who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to fast-track project permits.

But Carney has said Canada is facing an economic crisis due to the trade war with the U.S. and the country urgently needs to approve new “nation-building” projects.

The bill found broad support in the Commons, where the Conservatives voted with the Liberals to pass it at third reading 306 votes to 31 last week, with one Liberal MP voting against it.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

