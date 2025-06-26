Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives outpaced rivals in fundraising last year

Nova Scotia’s governing Progressive Conservatives outpaced their rivals in fundraising last year, though the NDP had more individual donors.
Elections Nova Scotia says the Tories raised $1,157,677, the Opposition NDP collected $839,465, and the Liberal party received $633,163.
The annual report lists the name and community of each person who contributed $200 or more, and the amount donated to each political party, riding association and registered candidate.
Donors are limited to giving a maximum of $5,000 to an individual party, its riding associations and candidates — but can donate to multiple parties.
The Tories had the highest average donation, at about $1,105 per donor, while the average for the Liberals was $826 and for the NDP it was $689 per donor.
However, the New Democrats had the highest number of individual donors who gave them $200 or more, with 1,218 people listed in that category, ahead of 1,048 for the Progressive Conservatives and 766 for the Liberals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.
