Canada

Canadian citizen dies while in U.S. ICE custody in Florida

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
FILE - Kenneth Genalo, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. View image in full screen
FILE - Kenneth Genalo, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
A Canadian citizen has died while in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida and awaiting removal from the United States, the agency says.

The Canadian, identified as 49-year-old Johnny Noviello, was found unresponsive Monday at the Federal Detention Center in Miami and was attended to by medical staff, but was pronounced dead the same day, ICE said in a statement Wednesday.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

ICE noted Noviello had been a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. since 1991, after entering the country through legal visa status in 1988.

He was convicted of drug trafficking and other charges in Volusia County, Florida, in 2023 and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

In May of this year, Noviello was arrested by ICE at the Florida Department of Corrections probation office and charged with removability due to his earlier conviction on drug charges.

More to come…

