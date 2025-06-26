Manitoba doctors warn of rural and northern emergency room disruptions this summer

Send this page to someone via email

The group representing Manitoba physicians says people in northern and rural areas can expect reduced hours and periodic closures in emergency rooms this summer.

Doctors Manitoba says based on the data and feedback it has received, 20 emergency rooms should be open around the clock.

But it says 24 are expected to operate with reduced hours or periodic closures, and 28 are expected to be fully closed.

The organization urges residents to check out the status of their local emergency room ahead of time.

It has launched a web page that provides information on operating hours and the status of emergency room operations.

It also says there could be more risk this summer as people choose to travel within Manitoba instead of to the United States, which could put a further strain on hospital resources.

