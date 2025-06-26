Menu

Health

Manitoba doctors warn of rural and northern emergency room disruptions this summer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 12:28 pm
1 min read
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in this 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in this 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McI
The group representing Manitoba physicians says people in northern and rural areas can expect reduced hours and periodic closures in emergency rooms this summer.

Doctors Manitoba says based on the data and feedback it has received, 20 emergency rooms should be open around the clock.

But it says 24 are expected to operate with reduced hours or periodic closures, and 28 are expected to be fully closed.

The organization urges residents to check out the status of their local emergency room ahead of time.

It has launched a web page that provides information on operating hours and the status of emergency room operations.

It also says there could be more risk this summer as people choose to travel within Manitoba instead of to the United States, which could put a further strain on hospital resources.

Click to play video: 'Staffing woes lead to ‘difficult to maintain’ services at rural, northern Manitoba ERs'
Staffing woes lead to ‘difficult to maintain’ services at rural, northern Manitoba ERs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

