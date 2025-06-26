2 charged after London, Ont. boy killed coming off school bus

Send this page to someone via email

More than six months after a seven-year-old tragically lost their life while getting off their school bus, police have charged two people in connection with his death.

During a Thursday press conference, London police announced the driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old Milton, Ont., resident, was charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death.

The driver of the school bus, an 81-year-old London man, was charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Police said after an extensive investigation, they allege the bus driver did not follow proper safety protocols by checking to make sure the road was clear before letting the child off the bus.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The crash happened just a week before Christmas on Dec. 16, 2024, when Dante Caranci was getting off his school bus on a two lane highway in the area of Longwoods and Murray roads just before 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Dante was hit by a driver coming in the opposite direction who allegedly did not stop for the school bus’s stop sign, striking the young boy who was crossing the street.

During the press conference, police confirmed the driver of the vehicle had been working as a courier or delivery driver at the time of the crash, but would not say what company they were working for at the time.

Dante was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries, and later died in hospital.

“No words can express the heartbreak of losing a child. This is such an incredible family, and Dante was such a loving boy who will be deeply missed,” a GoFundMe set up for Caranci’s family reads.

The online fundraiser has surpassed $250,000 in donations as of Thursday morning in support of the Caranci family.