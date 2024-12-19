London, Ont. boy dies after being hit by car after getting off school bus

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been an outpouring of support for a local family in the wake of a tragic collision that claimed the life of a seven-year-old London boy.

On Monday, emergency crews rushed to the area of Longwoods and Murray roads just before 4 p.m. after the young boy was struck by a vehicle after getting off his school bus.

Police say the young child was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries.

All involved parties remained at the scene.

A GoFundMe confirmed seven-year-old Dante Caranci has died from his injuries.

“No words can express the heartbreak of losing a child. This is such an incredible family, and Dante was such a loving boy who will be deeply missed,” the GoFundMe read.

The online fundraiser has surpassed $125,00 in donations as of Thursday morning in support of the Caranci family.

The organizer of the post says all of the funds raised will be going towards helping cover Dante’s funeral costs and anything the family needs afterwards.

A visitation will be held on Friday in London, with the funeral to follow on Saturday.

London police are appealing to members of the public who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance in the area of Longwoods Road near Murray Road between 3:45 and 4:05 p.m., or who may have information that can assist with the investigation, to contact them.

—with files from 980 CFPL’s Scott Monich