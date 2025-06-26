Menu

World

Iran leader warns U.S. will pay ‘heavy price’ if it attacks again

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 26, 2025 7:31 am
1 min read
Did the U.S. actually destroy Iran’s nuclear program?
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Thursday that the U.S. “will definitely pay a heavy price” should it attack Iran again.

Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19, looking and sounding more tired than he did only a week ago.

He told viewers that the U.S. had only intervened in the war because “it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed.”

But he said that the U.S. “achieved no gains from this war.”

“The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America’s face,” he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in nearby Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.

Khamenei warned that “such an action can be repeated in the future, too,” saying that Iran has “access to key U.S. centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary.”

“Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” he said.

The 86-year-old Khamenei hasn’t been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war June 13 when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists.

Following an American attack on June 22 that hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, U.S. President Donald Trump was able to help negotiate a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

