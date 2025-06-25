Saskatoon to host Country Music Week & CCMAs in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is gearing up to host Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) in September 2026.

The event is expected to attract over 16,000 visitors and generate more than $9 million in economic impact.

“This is a moment to celebrate, not just because we’ll be welcoming some of the country’s most talented country music artists, but because it puts our city on a national stage,” said Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block.

This will be the third time Saskatoon has played host to the CCMAs, having previously held the event in 2012 and 2017.

“We’re ready to do it bigger, louder and more unforgettable than ever,” said Stephanie Clovechok, CEO of Discover Saskatoon.

The week-long festivities will feature a mix of performances and opportunities for local talent to shine.

“Saskatoon has a rich, diverse music scene, and this is the perfect opportunity to showcase that to a national audience,” said Clovechok.

“The intimate opportunities to connect with national and global talent right here at home in Saskatoon is such an incredible opportunity.”

To add a personal touch to the announcement, Saskatchewan-born country star Jess Moskaluke began with an intimate performance.

“I am so proud to be able to show this place off,” she shared.

“And more importantly, I’m so proud to be like, hey, look at the fans. They are so much better here. They’re loud and lively and proud and excited,” she added.

The lineup has not yet been announced. However, Clovechok stated that the artists revealed during this year’s CCMAs in Kelowna will closely resemble those expected for the 2026 award show in Saskatoon.

“Whether you’re a long-time country music fan or someone who’s about to fall in love with it, we’ve saved you a seat in Saskatoon,” Clovechok invited.