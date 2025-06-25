Alberta panel member says to ask Premier Danielle Smith about idea to cut aid to some newcomers

Send this page to someone via email

A key member of Alberta’s new panel fighting federal overreach says Canada’s immigration system needs fixing, but couldn’t comment on the panel considering an idea to cut supports for some newcomers.

Business Council of Alberta president Adam Legge says questions about potentially excluding certain immigrants from services like health care should be addressed to Premier Danielle Smith.

Barring services to some newcomers is a solution being put forward on immigration on the panel’s website.

It claims recent immigration levels are to blame for high housing costs, high unemployment and some social unrest, and says one solution might be for Alberta to issue its own immigration permits to preferred newcomers.

Legge says all of the ideas on the panel’s website come from Smith’s government, including proposals to create a provincial pension plan, police force and tax collection agency.

But he says the panel won’t be limited to the government’s ideas, and he hopes Albertans attend planned town halls over the summer to share their thoughts.