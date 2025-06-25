Fête nationale was hottest June day on record in Montreal

See more sharing options

Tuesday’s Fête nationale holiday was the hottest June day in Montreal since records started.

Environment Canada says temperatures hit 35.6 C, breaking the all-time high for June set 61 years ago.

The previous monthly high of 35 C was set on June 30, 1964, recorded at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport, where records have been kept since 1942.

As Montreal sweltered, heat and humidity also enveloped much of Ontario and the eastern half of the United States, where major cities like New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston all recorded temperatures above 38 C.

The U.S. National Weather Service expected dozens of places to tie or set new daily temperature records on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says that aside from Montreal, other Quebec cities and towns set records on Tuesday including Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville and Baie-Comeau.