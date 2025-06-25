Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Fête nationale was hottest June day on record in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montrealers keeping cool during Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities'
Montrealers keeping cool during Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities
WATCH: Montrealers keeping cool during Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tuesday’s Fête nationale holiday was the hottest June day in Montreal since records started.

Environment Canada says temperatures hit 35.6 C, breaking the all-time high for June set 61 years ago.

The previous monthly high of 35 C was set on June 30, 1964, recorded at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport, where records have been kept since 1942.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Montreal sweltered, heat and humidity also enveloped much of Ontario and the eastern half of the United States, where major cities like New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston all recorded temperatures above 38 C.

Trending Now

The U.S. National Weather Service expected dozens of places to tie or set new daily temperature records on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says that aside from Montreal, other Quebec cities and towns set records on Tuesday including Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville and Baie-Comeau.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices