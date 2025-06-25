Tornado watch issued for eastern, central Alberta as thunderstorms expected

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of eastern and central Alberta along the Saskatchewan border were put under a tornado watch on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for a broader area, as strong winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h, large hail of two to four cm and heavy rain are possible for much of eastern and northern Alberta.

The national weather agency said most of the thunderstorms would be non-severe, with an exception of areas near the Saskatchewan border where supercell formation could occur.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Albertans are advised to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada recommends you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor possible, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Story continues below advertisement

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a stronger, more permanent building if you can.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” the alert said.

As of 1 p.m. MT, nearly three dozen communities and rural areas were included in the tornado watch, which was also sent out in an Alberta Emergency Alert:

Alliance

Amisk

Beaver County

Chauvin

Czar

Dewberry

Edgerton

Flagstaff County

Hardisty

Hughenden

Innisfree

Irma

Killam

Kitscoty

Lloydminster

Lougheed

Makaoo (Part) 120

Mannville

Marwayne

Minburn

Minburn County No. 27

Myrnam

Paradise Valley

Provost

Provost No. 52

Sedgewick

Two Hills

Two Hills County No. 21

Vermilion

Vermilion River County No. 24

Viking

Wainwright

Wainwright No. 61

The list above is subject to change as the weather does, so Albertans are advised to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app and keep an eye on weather notifications in their area.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.