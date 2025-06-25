Menu

Weather

Tornado watch issued for eastern, central Alberta as thunderstorms expected

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 3:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Supercell vs Landspout Tornado'
Supercell vs Landspout Tornado
WATCH: A landspout tornado is created by heat rising from the surface and updrafts. It starts at the ground and can build up towards the cloud, although rarely connecting. These tornadoes are usually weak and cause minor damage. A supercell tornado is created by a supercell or severe thunderstorm. The cell forms a wall cloud which lowers towards the surface and produces a tornado. These tornadoes can be intense, dangerous and cause a lot of damage – Jun 27, 2018
Parts of eastern and central Alberta along the Saskatchewan border were put under a tornado watch on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for a broader area, as strong winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h, large hail of two to four cm and heavy rain are possible for much of eastern and northern Alberta.

The national weather agency said most of the thunderstorms would be non-severe, with an exception of areas near the Saskatchewan border where supercell formation could occur.

Albertans are advised to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada  recommends you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor possible, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a stronger, more permanent building if you can.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” the alert said.

As of 1 p.m. MT, nearly three dozen communities and rural areas were included in the tornado watch, which was also sent out in an Alberta Emergency Alert:

  • Alliance
  • Amisk
  • Beaver County
  • Chauvin
  • Czar
  • Dewberry
  • Edgerton
  • Flagstaff County
  • Hardisty
  • Hughenden
  • Innisfree
  • Irma
  • Killam
  • Kitscoty
  • Lloydminster
  • Lougheed
  • Makaoo (Part) 120
  • Mannville
  • Marwayne
  • Minburn
  • Minburn County No. 27
  • Myrnam
  • Paradise Valley
  • Provost
  • Provost No. 52
  • Sedgewick
  • Two Hills
  • Two Hills County No. 21
  • Vermilion
  • Vermilion River County No. 24
  • Viking
  • Wainwright
  • Wainwright No. 61

The list above is subject to change as the weather does, so Albertans are advised to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app and keep an eye on weather notifications in their area.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

