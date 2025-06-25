SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Blue Jays acquire right-hander Pina from Marlins

The Canadian Press
June 25, 2025
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Robinson Pina from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for pitching prospect Colby Martin.

Pina, who made his big-league debut last week, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays said.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war

The 26-year-old was 4-3 with a 3.47 earned-run average over 13 appearances (11 starts) with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

Pina, who has spent almost all of his pro career in the minor leagues, gave up a solo homer in a one-inning relief appearance in Miami’s 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves last Friday.

The 24-year-old Martin was 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA over 21 appearances between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver this season.

He was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Southeastern University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

