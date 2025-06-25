Blue Jays acquire right-hander Pina from Marlins

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Robinson Pina from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for pitching prospect Colby Martin.

Pina, who made his big-league debut last week, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays said.

Pina, who has spent almost all of his pro career in the minor leagues, gave up a solo homer in a one-inning relief appearance in Miami’s 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves last Friday.

The 24-year-old Martin was 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA over 21 appearances between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver this season.

He was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Southeastern University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.