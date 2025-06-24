Menu

Canada

Edmonton’s Iranian and Jewish communities react to overseas conflict

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 8:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Iranian and Jewish communities react to overseas conflict'
Edmonton’s Iranian and Jewish communities react to overseas conflict
WATCH ABOVE: The latest conflict in the Middle East is adding more uncertainty, not just for people living in the region, but also for Edmontonians watching the situation from afar. As Kabi Moulitharan reports, it evokes complicated emotions and the urge to help wherever possible.
The conflict between Iran and Israel is adding more uncertainty not just for people living in the region, but also for Edmontonians watching the situation from afar.

For some members of Edmonton’s Iranian community, it evokes complex emotions and a strong urge to help wherever possible.

Amir Ghahari, president of the Royal Iranian Canadian Civic Legion, said he consistently checks his phone to stay up to date on the latest updates in the conflict between Iran and Israel, and delivers that news back to people living there.

“I can basically let them know, but it’s pretty tough because the Iranian regime has cut down the internet,” Ghahari said.

The latest ceasefire talks bring hope to the Jewish Federation of Edmonton.

President Stacey Leavitt-Wright believes the United States’ involvement will speed up the resolution process.

“I’m no political pundit or expert, but my read on that is that … (politicians are) trying to figure out what a ceasefire looks like and how it’s going to unfold,” she told Global News.

Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

