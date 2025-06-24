3 locally-acquired measles cases confirmed in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

Measles has arrived in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Fraser Health said Tuesday it has confirmed measles infections in three unvaccinated Chilliwack, B.C., residents since June 20.

More concerning, the infections appear to have been acquired locally, as none of the affected people reported recent travel histories.

The health authority said it was investigating to try and determine the source of the infection.

It’s also warning the public about possible exposures at the following dates and times:

Mark’s (45737 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, V2R 4E8) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Redwing Shoe Store (8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy #716, Chilliwack, V2R 0P9) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Walmart (8249 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Chilliwack, BC V2R 0N1) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16, 2025

Ahmad Barber Shop (7325 Vedder Rd #100, Chilliwack, BC V2R 4E4) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18, 2025

Anyone who was potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to three weeks from the exposure date.

Measles is a highly infectious airborne virus that is particularly dangerous to infants and people who have not been vaccinated.

It can lead to serious complications including pneumonia, brain swelling, premature birth and, in rare cases, death.

Earlier this month, an Ontario baby died of the virus after being born prematurely to an unvaccinated mother.

While measles was once considered eliminated in Canada, it has made a comeback, and the country is currently grappling with serious outbreaks in multiple provinces, particularly Alberta and Ontario, with more than 3,300 cases reported nationwide this year.

As of June 19, British Columbia had recorded 32 cases this year, including four in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 20 in the Northern Health region.

Health officials are urging the public to check their vaccination records. It is recommended that anyone born in or after 1970 and who has not had two doses of the measles vaccine be immunized.