Ontario baby dies after being born prematurely with measles, other complications

Send this page to someone via email

A premature infant who contracted measles before birth has died in southwestern Ontario, the province’s chief medical officer of health says,

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, the infant’s mother was not vaccinated against measles.

In a statement Thursday, he said while measles may have contributed to both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus.

He offered condolences to the family and thanked the support of health-care providers involved.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” he said. “I also want to thank the dedicated health-care professionals who cared for both the mother and infant with compassion and expertise.”

Dr. Ninh Tran, medical officer of health at Southwestern Public Health, also released a statement on the infant’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is devastating news for the community, and we offer our heartfelt thoughts to the family,” Tran said. “We will not be sharing additional details at this time to respect the family’s privacy.”

Tran added that the tragedy underscores the serious risk measles poses to pregnant individuals, saying the virus “can cause low birth weight for the baby, preterm birth, and miscarriage.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Slyvia Jones, deputy premier and health minister, called the news “deeply disturbing” when speaking with reporters at an unrelated news conference Thursday.

“We’ve had a measles vaccine in Canada and around the world for almost five decades, and yet we still have individuals – who for many different reasons – are choosing not to get vaccinated,” Jones said.

“Our multi-million-dollar social media campaign is that reminder to people of the importance, and frankly, the risks of not getting a vaccine. So I hope today’s terrible news really refocuses people’s conversations with their primary care practitioners.”

2:03 How summer camps are preparing to manage measles this summer

The infant’s death comes as Ontario continues to battle a measles outbreak that has sickened more than 2,000 people across the province since October 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

As of June 3, Ontario has reported 1,729 confirmed and 280 probable cases, including 140 hospitalizations. The majority of those infected were unvaccinated or had unknown immunization status.

Health officials say the virus is particularly dangerous to infants and those who have not been vaccinated. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling, and premature birth, and, in rare cases, death.

Moore is urging Ontarians, especially those planning to become pregnant, to make sure they are fully immunized.

“Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk and I urge everyone, but especially those who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which will protect both a parent and baby,” he said.

Common symptoms include high fever, rash, Koplik spots, coughing and a runny nose.

Health officials are urging anyone who is unsure of their measles vaccination status or child’s vaccination status, to please contact a health-care provider or local public health unit.

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea