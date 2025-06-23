SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to win Edmonton-Strathcona byelection, Global News projects

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 11:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta voters to decide if NDP’s Nenshi, separatists to hold legislature seats'
Alberta voters to decide if NDP’s Nenshi, separatists to hold legislature seats
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta voters go to the polls in three byelections on Monday in Edmonton-Strathcona, Edmonton-Ellerslie and Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills. Kendra Slugoski reports.
It has been a year since former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi became the leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, and now he is set to lead his party inside the legislature as the new MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona.

Global News projects Nenshi has won his seat in Monday’s byelection in the riding previously held by former Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

As of 9:21 p.m., unofficial voting results on Elections Alberta’s website showed Nenshi had secured 2,304 votes with 24 of 52 polls in the riding reporting. The candidate with the second-most votes at that time was the United Conservative Party’s Darby Crouch with 451 votes.

In all, there are three byelections being held in Alberta on Monday. The other two are in Edmonton-Ellerslie and in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Alberta candidates talk separation before Monday byelections'
Alberta candidates talk separation before Monday byelections
