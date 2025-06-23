NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to win Edmonton-Strathcona byelection, Global News projects

It has been a year since former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi became the leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, and now he is set to lead his party inside the legislature as the new MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona.
Global News projects Nenshi has won his seat in Monday’s byelection in the riding previously held by former Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.
As of 9:21 p.m., unofficial voting results on Elections Alberta’s website showed Nenshi had secured 2,304 votes with 24 of 52 polls in the riding reporting. The candidate with the second-most votes at that time was the United Conservative Party’s Darby Crouch with 451 votes.
In all, there are three byelections being held in Alberta on Monday. The other two are in Edmonton-Ellerslie and in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.
More to come…
