NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to win Edmonton-Strathcona byelection, Global News projects

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a year since former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi became the leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, and now he is set to lead his party inside the legislature as the new MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona.

Global News projects Nenshi has won his seat in Monday’s byelection in the riding previously held by former Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

As of 9:21 p.m., unofficial voting results on Elections Alberta’s website showed Nenshi had secured 2,304 votes with 24 of 52 polls in the riding reporting. The candidate with the second-most votes at that time was the United Conservative Party’s Darby Crouch with 451 votes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In all, there are three byelections being held in Alberta on Monday. The other two are in Edmonton-Ellerslie and in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement