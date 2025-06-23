Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation continues into cottage country double homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say the investigation continues into the double homicide of a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman at Victoria Beach on Friday.

Police said there have been officers from the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services at the scene since Friday, along with officers from the Powerview RCMP detachment and Victoria Beach police.

Police say they continue to canvass the area and look for witnesses, surveillance camera footage and any other evidence. They’re also seeking information about a white truck seen speeding south on Highway 59 after the shooting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The incident is still considered a targeted one, with low safety risk to the community at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicide recap'
Rural Manitoba homicide recap
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices