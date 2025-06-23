Investigation continues into cottage country double homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the investigation continues into the double homicide of a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman at Victoria Beach on Friday.

Police said there have been officers from the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services at the scene since Friday, along with officers from the Powerview RCMP detachment and Victoria Beach police.

Police say they continue to canvass the area and look for witnesses, surveillance camera footage and any other evidence. They’re also seeking information about a white truck seen speeding south on Highway 59 after the shooting.

The incident is still considered a targeted one, with low safety risk to the community at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.