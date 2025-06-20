Cottage country murders likely targeted: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they believe a double homicide in Victoria Beach early Friday morning was targeted.

Officers were called to a scene on Hampton Road around 2 a.m., where they found the bodies of a 29-year-old Winnipeg man and a 41-year-old woman from the Manitoba community.

Police said they believe the suspect, reportedly driving a white truck, headed south on Highway 59 before police arrived.

“We know that this incident occurring in such a small community will be concerning to many,” RCMP Sgt. Evan Wilcox said in a statement Friday.

“We want to reassure residents as well as cottagers who may be heading up to that area this weekend, that these murders appear to be targeted, and at this time we believe risk to public safety is low.”

Wilcox, with the Mounties’ major crime services, said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powerview RCMP detachment at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.