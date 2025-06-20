Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cottage country murders likely targeted: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say they believe a double homicide in Victoria Beach early Friday morning was targeted.

Officers were called to a scene on Hampton Road around 2 a.m., where they found the bodies of a 29-year-old Winnipeg man and a 41-year-old woman from the Manitoba community.

Police said they believe the suspect, reportedly driving a white truck, headed south on Highway 59 before police arrived.

“We know that this incident occurring in such a small community will be concerning to many,” RCMP Sgt. Evan Wilcox said in a statement Friday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We want to reassure residents as well as cottagers who may be heading up to that area this weekend, that these murders appear to be targeted, and at this time we believe risk to public safety is low.”

Wilcox, with the Mounties’ major crime services, said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powerview RCMP detachment at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide'
Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices