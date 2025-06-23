June 28 – Proven Winners

Send this page to someone via email

Bring vibrant, flowering annuals, perennials, and shrubs to your garden with Proven Winners. Proven Winners are a world-wide plant company and a brand that gardener’s trust. When you grow Proven Winners, you’re growing a garden trialed and tested by experienced growers around the world, to ensure your garden is vibrant and healthy. Join Meryl Coombs, this Saturday at noon on Talk to the Experts, where we talk with the experienced growers at Proven Winners and learn more about the latest research to help your gardens grow.