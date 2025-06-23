Winnipeg announces byelection to replace late councillor Jason Schreyer

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Elmwood-East Kildonan area will cast their ballots in a fall byelection to replace late city councillor Jason Schreyer.

Schreyer, who had served the ward since 2014, died in late April.

The city has scheduled a byelection for Oct. 25. Eligible voters will also be able to choose candidates for two school trustees (Louis Riel School Division Ward 3 and Pembina Trails School Division Ward 1) on that day.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Full details on the nomination process for potential candidates, as well as information for voters, are available on the city’s website.