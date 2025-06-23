Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg announces byelection to replace late councillor Jason Schreyer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2025 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Our council is shocked to hear of his death’: Winnipeg mayor on late Coun. Jason Schreyer'
‘Our council is shocked to hear of his death’: Winnipeg mayor on late Coun. Jason Schreyer
RELATED: Jason Schreyer had represented the Elmwood-East Kildonan ward since 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022 – Apr 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of the Elmwood-East Kildonan area will cast their ballots in a fall byelection to replace late city councillor Jason Schreyer.

Schreyer, who had served the ward since 2014, died in late April.

The city has scheduled a byelection for Oct. 25. Eligible voters will also be able to choose candidates for two school trustees (Louis Riel School Division Ward 3 and Pembina Trails School Division Ward 1) on that day.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Full details on the nomination process for potential candidates, as well as information for voters, are available on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba byelection result unlikely to indicate national voting trends: expert'
Manitoba byelection result unlikely to indicate national voting trends: expert
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices