Sports

Abbotsford Canucks lose game 5 of the AHL Championship, force game 6

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 22, 2025 2:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford Canucks lose Game 5 of the Calder Cup final in overtime'
Abbotsford Canucks lose Game 5 of the Calder Cup final in overtime
The Abbotsford Canucks failed to win the Calder Cup on home ice in the AHL finals. The Charlotte Checkers got a ricochet goal in overtime to force the Canucks back to Charlotte for the remainder of the games.
A disappointing night for the Abbotsford Canucks after failing to win the Calder Cup on home ice at the Abbotsford Centre.

Jesse Puljujarvi spoiled the party in Abbotsford on Saturday night when he scored at 15:22 of overtime to lift the visiting Charlotte Checkers to a 4-3 victory over the Canucks.

A sold-out crowd at Abbotsford Centre was hoping to see the Canucks — who entered the game leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven championship series — hoist the Calder Cup on home ice, but the best the American Hockey League squad can do now is win the title at Bojangles Coliseum in North Carolina.

Ben Steeves, Brett Chorske and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the Checkers, who outshot the hosts 40-32.

Linus Karlsson scored twice for the Canucks, while Arshdeep Bains had a goal and assist.

The Checkers, the AHL affiliate for the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, swept the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference final, while the Canucks bounced the Texas Stars in six games in the Western Conference final.

The sold out seats at the Abbotsford Centre indicate the franchise’s farm team is a growing source of hype after the Vancouver Canucks had a less-than-stellar NHL season.

The Abbotsford Canucks have already broken uncharted ground in the AHL, reaching the Calder Cup final for the first time in franchise history.

The 2017-18 Toronto Marlies are the only Canadian team to win the Calder Cup over the past 11 AHL seasons.

Game six is on Monday, June 23.

