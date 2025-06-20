Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of B.C.’s Southern Interior

See more sharing options

Much of British Columbia’s Southern Interior was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch on Friday, with heavy rain also in the forecast.

The advisory includes the Okanagan, South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap, Similkameen, Boundary and Fraser Canyon regions.

“An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and tonight,” Environment Canada warned.

Total rainfalls of between 20 and 40 mm were forecast from Friday through Saturday afternoon.

“Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will further enhance precipitation rates,” the advisory states.

“Once the thunderstorm threat diminishes this evening, moderate rainfall will persist tonight and into Saturday.”

Environment Canada is warning people that sudden downpours could create localized flooding, pooling on roads or landslides and debris flows from unstable slopes.

Drivers are advised to slow down and ensure their headlights are on.