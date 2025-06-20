Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 9:02 pm
1 min read
FILE. Thunderstorms could roll into Kelowna, according to Environment Canada. View image in full screen
FILE. Thunderstorms could roll into Kelowna, according to Environment Canada. COURTESY: Julie Redding
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Much of British Columbia’s Southern Interior was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch on Friday, with heavy rain also in the forecast.

The advisory includes the Okanagan, South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap, Similkameen, Boundary and Fraser Canyon regions.

“An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and tonight,” Environment Canada warned.

Total rainfalls of between 20 and 40 mm were forecast from Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Lightning strikes more than twice? Airplane bombarded by thunderbolts'
Lightning strikes more than twice? Airplane bombarded by thunderbolts
Trending Now

“Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will further enhance precipitation rates,” the advisory states.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once the thunderstorm threat diminishes this evening, moderate rainfall will persist tonight and into Saturday.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Environment Canada is warning people that sudden downpours could create localized flooding, pooling on roads or landslides and debris flows from unstable slopes.

Drivers are advised to slow down and ensure their headlights are on.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices