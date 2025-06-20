Menu

Crime

Saskatoon Broadway businesses feel safe despite small uptick in crime

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Broadway businesses feel safe despite small uptick in crime'
Saskatoon Broadway businesses feel safe despite small uptick in crime
Saskatoon Broadway businesses feel safe despite small uptick in crime
Businesses in Saskatoon’s Broadway neighbourhood have been implementing more security as many areas around the city grapple with rising crime and social disorder.

The non-profit Saskatchewan Craft Council, in the heart of Broadway, was broken into Monday night, however spirits still remain high in the busy neighbourhood.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the craft council along with other business on Broadway said the area still feels very safe despite incidents here and there.

