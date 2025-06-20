Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Airbnb reservations at risk as government’s deadline looms

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 7:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands of B.C. Airbnb reservations at risk of cancellation'
Thousands of B.C. Airbnb reservations at risk of cancellation
Several travellers using Airbnb are at risk of having their reservations in B.C. cancelled. The online platform blames the provincial government and the implementation of its short-term rental regulations. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Airbnb owners in B.C. say they are concerned they may have to cancel reservations for the busy upcoming summer season due to technical challenges with the province’s registration system.

Alex Howell, Airbnb Canada’s policy lead, told Global News that the B.C. government needs to pause the implementation of its new registration system before Monday.

“There is a lot of frustration on both sides, especially with the busy tourism season coming,” she said.

Airbnb and other rental home services are required to cancel any listing not compliant in the system by June 23, but compliant hosts keep failing the validation process due to technical challenges.

“It has significant problems,” Howell said.

“They are being enforced, they are catching typos and missing spaces, we are working to troubleshoot through those issues.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. summer Airbnb reservations potentially at risk amid company’s feud with province'
B.C. summer Airbnb reservations potentially at risk amid company’s feud with province

Airbnb estimated that 650 listings are currently having technical error issues and they are trying to help those hosts, the company said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It added it is also working with guests to rebook them but sometimes that is a higher price point due to the demand.

Trending Now

“We are not asking the province to change the legislation at this point, we just want them to address the system they built that isn’t working,” Howell added.

The validation step is the final one in the overhaul of short-term rental policy in the province that severely restricts which properties can be rented out on sites like Airbnb.

This was put in place to help return properties to the rental market.

However, the province said it has given the hosts plenty of time to comply and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon told Global News there are only three properties in the system that are experiencing issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Airbnb said there are many more than just three properties that could be cancelled on Monday and they are warning visitors to some of B.C.’s most popular destinations that they may still have their reservation cancelled.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices