Maple Ridge store on brink of closure after string of vandalism, break-ins

A Maple Ridge, B.C., furniture consignment store is on the brink of closure after a string of break-ins and vandalism.

Tammy Berezan owns Taste of Time, which is located on 119 Avenue in the city’s downtown core.

She told Global News she arrived at work last Saturday to find that someone had smashed her windows again.

“Just with everything that’s happened in the last few years in the economy and struggling financially as a small business, and then when I have to pay out of pocket for a window because somebody decided to have a little fun, it just, it’s hard to do,” Berezan said.

Each time a window of her store gets vandalized, it costs her up to $1,000.

“It’s disappointing when it’s my bottom dollar,” she added.

Vandals have targeted her business two other times in the last 14 months.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said there has not been a significant increase of break-and-enters in the area but they do take every incident seriously.

They also said they are working to increase foot and bike patrols.

Berezan would like to see more night patrols.

“I see them occasionally during the day, but that’s not when the vandalism happens,” she said. “People aren’t around.”

In a statement, the City of Maple Ridge said it “understands how upsetting and disruptive these incidents can be for small business owners and the broader community… Businesses also have access to supportive programs… and educational resources to help deter crime and strengthen safety practices.”

Berezan said she might have to close her business as she can’t keep using her personal money to keep it going.

“I need to make sure the business can sustain itself. I can’t support it.”