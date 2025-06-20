Slowing sales raise questions about B.C.’s electric vehicle mandate

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is facing renewed questions about whether its aggressive electric vehicle (EV) sales mandates can be achieved.

Under current B.C. law, 26 per cent of new light-duty vehicles sold in B.C. must be zero-emission by 2026, a figure climbing to 90 per cent in 2030 and 100 per cent in 2035.

B.C. has, to date, been a Canadian leader in EV adoption, with 24 per cent of new vehicle shoppers snapping one up in 2024.

But that momentum has run into trouble. Both Ottawa and B.C. phased out their EV subsidies earlier this year, and the auto industry says sales dropped quickly afterward.

“The first quarter, we were pushing 19 per cent in adoption rate. In April, it was down to 15 per cent … in May it’s about flat with 15 per cent again, so the math is just not there to achieve the 26 per cent in 2026,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the New Car Dealers’ Association of B.C.

“The 2030 number is virtually impossible.”

Powering British Columbia’s roads under a fully electric scenario is another concern.

Barry Penner, chair of the Energy Futures Institute, said his group modelled the electricity needs B.C. would face if it did meet its 100 per cent adoption target by 2035.

“It would require, at full implementation, two more site C dams worth of electricity. And this year, we have been importing electricity,” Penner said.

“In the last couple of years, on average, we’ve imported 20 to 25 percent. Of our domestic electricity needs from outside the province.”

Penner said consumer behaviour has also been shifting towards plug-in hybrids, which are cheaper, but have typically not qualified for government rebates.

The Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

However, Global News obtained a technical review of B.C.’s Zero-Emission Vehicles Act and Regulation, which appears to show the government is open to adjusting the program.

The document shows the province is considering “several changes” to the legislation “to respond to current economic conditions, support affordability for consumers, and lessen pressures on automakers.”

Those changes include revising the 2030 zero-emission sales targets, amending compliance ratios for battery electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, changing the percentage of plug-in hybrids dealers can sell under the law, and changing range requirements to ensure more vehicles qualify for credits.

The document further notes that challenges to EV adoption still include range anxiety and vehicle price.

“They’re more expensive on average than a non-electric vehicle. Some studies suggest about $8,000 per vehicle,” Penner said.

“Internal government polling shows almost 60 per cent of British Columbians say that’s the number one problem buying an electric cars is the cost and yet what have they done? They’ve removed the rebate.”

B.C. has been working to upgrade infrastructure; BC Hydro has installed about 600 fast chargers around the province, with more to come.

“And while the province has paused EV subsidies for now, the policy document hints that it is looking at “new initiative agreement pathways to support affordability for consumers.”

The province is also conducting a wider review of its entire CleanBC program.

Qualey said new rebates would help the situation, but argued that even with them in place, the targets are too aggressive.

“Ideally, we would like a pause on all of it right now to continue the conversation so the manufacturers, who are the obligated parties in all of this, can sit with government … (and determine) what targets are achievable,” he said.